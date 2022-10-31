How to prevent further political violence in the U.S.

The attacker who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beat her husband is being arraigned Tuesday. The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counter Terrorism Center issued a bulletin warning of a heightened “domestic violent extremist threat” in the final days of this midterm election cycle and following the outcome.

Robert Pape, director of the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats, has been tracking the potential for domestic political violence since the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. He talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.