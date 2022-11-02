Only 5 to 6% of U.S. plastics get recycled, new Greenpeace report finds

A new Greenpeace report estimates that only 5 to 6% of U.S. plastics are being recycled. The report concludes that plastics are “fundamentally not recyclable,” that recycling is not economical, and that there are environmental and human health concerns associated with the process. Because of this, the organization calls for the petrochemical industry to end the plastic recycling narrative that places the blame for pollution on the consumer rather than the industry itself.

Lisa Ramsden, senior plastics campaigner at Greenpeace, joins us.

