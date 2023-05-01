Warriors, Lakers and Bruins make sports history, for better or worse

The Boston Bruins were on top in hockey with the best regular season ever. But in a crushing defeat, the team was knocked out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round.

In the NBA playoffs, superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry prepare to face off as the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers meet in the Western Conference finals.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing talks with Khari Thompson, producer at Radio Boston and former sports reporter with Boston.com.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

