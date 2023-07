Radio IQ (88.5) and WVTF Music (89.7) in the Charlottesville area are currently off the air due to a power outage. The power company and our engineers are working on the issue, but there is no estimate on restoration time at this point. Additionally, Radio IQ in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania areas (88.3 & 94.9) are off the air. We hope to have these signals restored soon.