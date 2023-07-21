The legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump

In the coming days or weeks, former President Donald Trump is likely to be indicted for a third time. According to a target letter the former president received last week, he’s a person of focus in the federal prosecution’s case involving the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The lead prosecutor in the case, Jack Smith, is also prosecuting the former President for his mishandling of classified documents at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Understanding the deluge of legal challenges facing the leading Republican presidential nominee is likely to confuse even the most astute political minds.

We unpack the various legal challenges facing the former president and take your questions. We’ll also check in on the Jan. 6-related cases across the U.S., including the charges filed against 16 people in Michigan.

