Roller derby teams promote gender inclusivity in sports

Published August 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT
Roller derby teams ready themselves before the whistle blows at the Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa, Arizona. (Jill Ryan/KJZZ)
Gender identity in athletics has become a hot-button issue around the country. At least 20 states have banned transgender students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. But competitive roller derby teams and leagues say they don’t discriminate and everyone is welcome.

Jill Ryan of KJZZ visited an Arizona roller derby team to find out how they roll.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

