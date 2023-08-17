The News Roundup - Domestic

Former President Donald Trump was indicted again this week. He’s been charged alongside 18 other co-defendants by a grand jury in Georgia for conspiring to unlawfully keep himself in office in the wake of the 2020 election under the state’s racketeering law.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin went to bat for the Inflation Reduction Act this week, pledging to fight efforts to undermine the legislation.

Wildfires continue to ravage Maui. The death toll in the wildfires has reached 110, but is sure to climb in the coming days.

