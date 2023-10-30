How horror creates meaning

Different kinds of horror stories can be scary, dreadful, terrifying, and even gross. But they can also be rich with meaning.

There’s no lack of horror subjects and subgenres to venture into, whether it’s slashers, zombies, monsters, ghosts, or vampires. And more niches like highway horror or found footage.

The number of jump scares per horror movie is the lowest it’s ever been since 2014, according to TheWashington Post.

How do we find meaning in horror movies? Are tropes just… tropes?We gather a panel to discuss.

