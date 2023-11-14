President Biden to meet Xi Jinping at the APEC summit

President Biden will meet Chinese Leader Xi Jinping this week as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. It will be just their second meeting since Biden became president almost three years ago.

Tensions have been high between the two nations, with China closing the gap on the U.S. in terms of global trade and influence. It is hoped this week’s talks will cool rhetoric and bring about more cooperation.

NPR’s John Ruwitch will be at the summit in San Francisco this week. He joins host Deepa Fernandes for a preview.

