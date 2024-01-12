Program seeks to hire more Native teachers in Arizona

Only about 2% of public school teachers in Arizona are Indigenous. A program at the University of Arizona is seeking to put more Native teachers into classrooms.

We speak with Noor Haghighi, who has been writing about this in the publication Arizona Luminaria. Her story was featured by the Solutions Journalism Network. We also speak with Valerie Shirley, co-director of the Indigenous Teacher Education Program at the University of Arizona.

