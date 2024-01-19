DOJ report finds 'cascading failures' in Uvalde shooting response

Families of victims of the Uvalde school shooting have been sharing their reactions after the Department of Justice shared its findings in a 577-page report into the mass shooting.

The report heavily criticized local and state law enforcement’s handling of the shooting and the aftermath which left 19 children and two teachers dead, with dozens more injured.

Families feel like the report still did not go far enough in addressing their grievances.

Texas Tribune general assignment reporter Pooja Salhotra joins host Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.