Former FBI Biden informant tied to Russian intelligence

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas about the former FBI informant whose claims of a Biden bribery scheme form the basis of Republican impeachment efforts. Prosecutors now say the former informant, who was charged last week with making up the bribery allegations, had contacts with Russian intelligence officials seeking to undermine the 2024 election.

