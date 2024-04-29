If You Can Keep It: Trump, the Supreme Court, and immunity

Last Thursday, the Justices heard arguments in a case all about presidential immunity. At the heart of the case is whether former President Donald Trump is immune from charges related to conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The case is a first for the Supreme Court that could impact not only former president Trump but all future presidents, as stated by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

And the timing is just as significant as the outcome with the November election just six months away.

