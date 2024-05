Action and adventure films are big business. Last year, they accounted for more than half of box office earnings.

And what’s a great action flick without some bad-ass stunts. The car chases, thefight scenes,and epic super-hero showdownsare all thanks to Hollywood’s most daring: stunt performers.

Forthe latest in our “Ask A” Series,we’re talkingto the professionalsbehind the danger and excitement on set.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5