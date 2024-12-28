Curious about Dry January? What to expect — and how it works

If your New Year's resolution is to drink less alcohol, Life Kit is here to help. Sign up for our Dry January newsletter series, and get tips and strategies to help you stay alcohol-free for a month. Start your journey any time.

Thinking about trying Dry January?

Giving up alcohol for a month can be a challenge, both personally and socially. What's going to replace that nice glass of wine after work? What do you say if a friend asks why you're not drinking at happy hour?

To help you understand what to expect when taking a break from alcohol and how Dry January works, Life Kit talked to Casey Davidson, a sobriety coach and the host of The Hello Someday Podcast for Sober Curious Women, and George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

They shared science-backed insights about how a short break from alcohol can affect the body and mind, as well as strategies to make this mini New Year's resolution a success.

What to expect when taking a break from alcohol …

… in the first few days

If you decide to quit alcohol for a month, you may have a rough first few days, depending on how much you drink, says Koob. You may experience hangover symptoms like headache, gastrointestinal issues and fatigue.

But in about three to seven days, you should start to feel better, he says. You may notice that you are sleeping better, have more energy and feel less irritable.

As you settle into your break from alcohol and "rewire your reward system to other ways of relaxing, finding joy or connecting with other people," says Davidson, you may feel "more joy and excitement about life."

… after a few weeks

You may be wondering: Before I go through all this effort to give up alcohol for a month, will taking a break actually do anything for my health?

According to research, yes. A handful of studies point to some benefits of abstinence for even moderate drinkers. Let's walk through a few of them and see what kinds of changes you might expect.

🛏️ Your sleep may improve

According to a 2016 study of 857 British people who participated in Dry January, 62% reported better sleep after giving up alcohol for a month.

While alcohol may initially sedate you, "the pendulum swings in the opposite direction and wakes you up" as it leaves your system, says Michael Grandner, a psychologist and sleep researcher at the University of Arizona. It makes your sleep "shallow, choppy and broken up."

⚖️ You may shed some pounds

In 2018, researchers in Britain compared health outcomes of a group of people who agreed to stop drinking for a month with the health of a group that continued to consume alcohol.

"They found that at the end of that month — just after one month — people, by and large, lost some weight," says Aaron White, the senior scientific adviser to the director at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

🌞 Your skin may clear up

Studies have shown that alcohol isn't great for your skin. Drinking can make you more prone to sunburn, melanoma and nonmelanoma skin cancer, and it may trigger or worsen your risk for psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Photo illustration by Beck Harlan / NPR / NPR Meeting up for a drink is a common way to hang out with friends. But if you aren't drinking, you'll need to come up with other ways to socialize.

How to take a break from alcohol

✍️ Start by writing a list of pros and cons

Ask yourself what role alcohol plays in your life — and be honest with yourself, says Davidson. Do you rely on alcohol to help you wind down from a stressful day at work or get you through social functions?

"When you write down what you think alcohol is helping you with, it gives you a good list of things you can experiment with to find other ways to meet those needs," says Davidson. It can also help you understand why you're taking a break.

🍾 Move your alcohol out of sight

Remove any cues associated with alcohol if possible, says Koob. Being around alcohol can elicit cravings, so try to minimize that desire to drink as much as possible.

If you usually display your special liquors on a bar cart in the living room, "put all your alcohol in the pantry," says Koob, "in the back." Or consider giving it away. You can always replenish your stock at the end of your alcohol-free month.

📅 Fill up your social calendar with alcohol-free activities

Meeting up for a drink is a common way to hang out with friends. But if you aren't drinking, you'll need to come up with other ways to socialize.

"There are so many things you can do that don't involve drinking," says Davidson. Instead of going to that brunch place that offers endless mimosas, meet at a cool coffee shop. Instead of going to happy hour with your work besties, take a group spin class.

"Sometimes a drink is just shorthand for 'I want to hang out with you,'" says Davidson. So use your break from alcohol as an opportunity to try new activities.

🎁 Give yourself a "sober treat" every day for the first two weeks

Make the transition into an alcohol-free lifestyle a little easier on yourself with "sober treats," says Davidson. They're "nice things you do for yourself that give you something to look forward to."

That might mean a pedicure at the end of your day instead of a big glass of wine. Sushi and a movie instead of a big night on the town. Or blocking off an hour on your calendar to take a walk through a neighborhood or park you love, just because it feels good.

"We are conditioned to think about alcohol as our well-earned reward for a hard day," says Davidson. But there are plenty of rewards out there "that don't leave you with a hangover."

A quick note: If alcohol is causing you stress or harm, seek medical advice. There are a variety of treatments, including counseling, medications and support groups, to help people who want to end that dependency. This includes Alcoholics Anonymous, which has helped countless people. This guide from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism can help you find a program that's right for you.

The digital story was edited by Meghan Keane and Clare Marie Schneider. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

