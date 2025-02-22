Two Virginia Beach police killed during weekend traffic stop

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the department and city are hurting after two officers were shot and killed Friday night during a traffic stop.

“We’re a big city, but we’re really just a small community,” he said during a Saturday press conference. “We’ve got families that have lost a loved one in the prime of their life and they are completely devastated.”

Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese were shot after stopping a Hyundai Sonata with an expired plate just before 11:30 p.m. The last Virginia Beach officer killed on the job, Michael Phillips, died in 2008. A total of 17 department members have been killed on duty since 1898. Another died in 2022 after contracting COVID-19.

Courtesy of Virginia Beach PD Christopher Reese

Photo courtesy of Virginia Beach PD Cameron Girvin

Reese was pronounced dead just after midnight at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital. Girvin was pronounced dead close to 4:30 a.m. at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Girvin and Reese pursued the Hyundai, which initially did not stop, to a dead end on Sylvan Court. Two men in the vehicle were argumentative before the driver left the car leading “almost immediately” to a struggle.

During the fight, the driver pulled a pistol and shot both officers before delivering a second round as the two policemen lay on the ground. Neither of the Virginia Beach officers fired their weapons during the fight according to Neudigate.

Neudigate said the driver, identified as John McCoy III, was found dead in a nearby shed from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

McCoy was convicted in 2009 for a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

“A felon with a firearm would be a new felony charge,” said Neudigate. “Whether that would be enough for him to decide to take this grievous act, I can’t tell you.”

Police did not identify the second man in the vehicle, who is not facing charges.

The killings drew an outpouring of condolences from residents, public officials and departments across the Commonwealth..

“Their dedication to protecting our community will never be forgotten,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Towne Bank pledged $50,000 to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation on Saturday. The Virginia Beach Police Department also confirmed and shared online fundraisers to support the Girvin and Reese families, which raised tens of thousands of thousands of dollars throughout the weekend.

The Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association said on Saturday details on funerary services are pending.

