JMU education students protest Trump policies

Students in James Madison University’s College of Education walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest recent federal policy changes that could impact the future of public education in the U.S. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports.

[sound of protesters chanting "Support our teachers"]

Local educators, community members and teachers-in-training were among more than 200 people who showed up to protest the Trump administration's potential elimination of the U.S. Department of Education, and the executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion – or DEI – programs. The Associated Press also reports that $600 million in federal grants have been eliminated for K-12 education training programs.

Rebecca McCann is a senior at JMU studying early elementary education. She organized the walkout.

REBECCA McCANN: We're here, education is important, and they'd better recognize it, and they'd better recognize it real quick.

The walkout came one day after President Donald Trump threatened to cut federal funding for colleges allowing what he called “illegal protests.”

JMU Early Education Professor Chris Hass was one of several speakers at the event. He urged attendees to advocate for public education at the federal and state levels of government.

CHRIS HASS: We have lots of people up in Richmond who are making really important decisions for your classrooms, for your students, for your profession. And most of them know nothing at all about the needs of our communities and our students right here in our schools.

Calvin Pynn JMU Professor Chris Hass speaks during the walkout.

Organizers shared resources for contacting elected officials following the speakers, while protesters took to the sidewalk with signs and chants.

[sound of chanting, cars honking in support]

Full disclosure: WMRA’s operating license is held by JMU’s board of visitors, and JMU underwrites programming on the station.

Editor's note, 5:18 p.m. — a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the walkout happened on Tuesday. It has been corrected.