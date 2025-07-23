Economic issues at the forefront for Spanberger, Earle-Sears

Nearly 100 days until the November election, Virginia’s economy is becoming the focus for gubernatorial hopefuls.

Affordability and growth are the key words headlining Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger’s plans. She detailed her ideas at Tidewater Community College in Suffolk on Tuesday, which centered around growing business investment, the workforce and trade opportunities for Virginia producers.

“Virginia needs a governor who is focused on maintaining our trade relationships and finding new markets for Virginia exports,” Spanberger said. “Not cheering on potential trade wars or hoping it will all just work out.”

Spanberger’s three-pillar plan includes nearly two dozen goals and initiatives. They range from promoting apprenticeship programs and dual-enrollment courses for high school students; increasing investment in infrastructure and rural broadband internet; to continuing port investment, bolstering departmental cooperation to better assist small businesses and increasing agricultural exports.

To accomplish any of that, Spanberger said the next governor will have to make living in the state more affordable. The congresswoman announced her affordability plan earlier in the summer, which includes ideas for lowering the costs of health care, housing and energy.

“We are living in a moment of uncertainty,” Spanberger said Tuesday. “Virginians are facing unprecedented attacks on their jobs, on our businesses and on their financial futures.”

The announcement comes as Virginia fell from first to fourth this month on CNBC’s ranking of top states for business. The impact of federal cuts and layoffs was a factor.

The commonwealth is expected to lose more than 30,000 jobs this year and see an increased average unemployment rate, according to a study by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Researchers project the state could begin to rebound in late 2026. The state recorded a 0.4% growth in GDP, down from 1.9% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2023.

Spanberger said her plan will prioritize helping laid-off federal workers find relevant jobs, and that she’ll work with the state attorney general to fight for legal aid for those affected. She said she’ll do the same to fight “unlawful actions by the federal government” and protect Virginia companies from the impact of increased tariffs.

“We need a governor who will not dismiss these threats to our economy, but one who actually has a plan to rebuild a more resilient economy,” Spanberger said.

Nick McNamara / WHRO Abigail Spanberger takes questions prior to announcing her economic plan in Suffolk on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Her opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, is also focusing on affordability in the election. Her team did not respond to an emailed request for comment, but Earle-Sears’ campaign website lists reducing the cost of living in the commonwealth at the top of her goals.

Her site states she’ll prioritize tax cuts and continue Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s work to streamline or scrap business regulations.

“She will scour the government books to cut wasteful government spending and job-killing regulations,” her website reads, “because taxpayers know how to spend their money and run their businesses better than government.”

Youngkin’s office touted this month that the administration met its goal of cutting 25% of state regulations ahead of schedule, and is now aiming for 35%.

Earle-Sears has pledged to cut personal property tax on vehicles. It’s a point of common ground with Spanberger, who has pledged to do the same if she wins. Earle-Sears’ site also prioritizes protecting Virginia’s right-to-work laws, which prohibit workplaces from requiring employees to join a union to be hired.

Earle-Sears’ website states the policy is essential to economic success, and that it protects workers from “heavy-handed union bosses, forced dues, and fewer job opportunities.”

“As governor, Winsome will protect Virginia’s business- and worker-friendly environment that has contributed to our increased job growth, higher wages and lower unemployment rates.”