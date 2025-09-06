'Wait Wait' for September 6, 2025: With Not My Job guest Reneé Rapp

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Reneé Rapp and panelists Shane O'Neill, Amy Dickinson, and Alonzo Bodden. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Putin On a Hot Mic; Good News for Couch Surfers; Unleash The Critics!

Panel Questions

A Foul Fowl Business

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a Good Samaritan in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Actor and pop star Reneé Rapp answers our questions about Twilight

Actor and singer Reneé Rapp talks about her new album Bite Me and plays our game called, "Bite me, Edward Cullen. Please… bite me!" Three questions about Twilight.

Panel Questions

What is Familect?; Reporting Live From Lunch; A New Old Souvenir Returns

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Solar Start To Your Day; Fishy Feelings; Romantic Dinners Are Back

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Putin's comments in Beijing, what will be the next big hot mic moment.



