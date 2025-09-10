Drug overdoses decreasing in Virginia; health departments offer prevention services

Drug overdose-related deaths are decreasing across the state , according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi spoke with a representative of the Central Shenandoah Health District about this trend and their overdose prevention services.

The health district covers the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, and the cities within. Communications Specialist Rachel Dumene said that 2023 marked the district's highest year for overdose-related emergency department visits and deaths. That year, there were 52 deaths per 100,000 residents, and 721 emergency room visits. Thus far in 2025, we're on track to have almost 30% fewer emergency room visits, and there have been so few deaths, Dumene couldn't share the number due to VDH's confidentiality guidelines.

Central Shenandoah Health District Rachel Dumene is a communications specialist with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

RACHEL DUMENE: We are really happy to see that deaths and emergency department visits that are related to overdose have been decreasing.

Dumene said the local peak in 2023 was partially an effect of social isolation and increased drug use during the pandemic. Factors contributing to the decrease are both hopeful and tragic.

DUMENE: Naloxone and Naloxone availability. … Naloxone is the only effective way to reduce an opioid overdose. … General awareness of fentanyl has risen a lot in the last several years. … Another factor that could contribute is that populations that were at very high risk for overdose have, unfortunately, already overdosed.

She said Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has also allocated more funding for overdose prevention in recent years. Last month , the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority awarded more than $14 million to various state agencies, including $3.3 million to the VDH.

The agency offers free Naloxone and training on how to administer the medication at all local health departments, and some also have fentanyl test strips.

Full disclosure, the VDH underwrites programming on WMRA.

For more information about overdose prevention services, visit the VDH website.