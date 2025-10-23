Jeremy Swift on his villain era in 'Grow,' a movie about growing giant pumpkin

“Grow” is a new movie about a young girl with magical powers and her move to a fictional town obsessed with growing giant pumpkins for an annual competition. It’s a sweet story about nurturing the things we love and watching them grow up.

We hear from Jeremy Swift, one of the stars of the film. Swift is known for his loveable turn as Leslie Higgins in “Ted Lasso,” but in this film, he dabbles in some villainy.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd and Swift spoke about the film, its message of found family, and “Ted Lasso” season four.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR