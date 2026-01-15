Public health researcher sees opportunity talks firearm safety legislation in General Assembly

The General Assembly started its 2026 legislative session this week. Several bills related to firearm safety are among the many issues that will be considered in the House of Delegates and State Senate. Joshua Horowitz is a professor in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who has been following the legislative efforts with a Democratic majority Richmond. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn asked him what this session could mean for gun violence intervention in the Commonwealth.

Joshua Horowitz: Well, so I think there's a couple of things going on. Number one, there's been way too much gun violence in Virginia. So, in 2024 we saw almost 1200 Virginians die by gun violence, and that's one person every eight hours.

So, we have a continuing crisis in gun violence in Virginia. We need to do a better job. The current leg, the new legislature coming in. With, uh, with, uh, you know, supporters of gun violence prevention in the House of Delegates and in the Senate, and of course the champion in the governor's mansion, we have a unique opportunity to pass new gun laws.

The prior administration really let the policy side of this slip and didn't do, really didn't push anything. In fact, vetoed all sorts of life-saving bills. So, we think there's an opportunity to pass a, a strong group of gun violence prevention laws this year and start to make better progress in reducing gun violence in Virginia.

So, it's unique because we have a, you know, a, a brand new House of delegates in Senate and governor who are much more supportive of gun violence prevention than in the past. So, we're looking at things to pass. We want to, we wanna continue to improve the state's red flag law. We want to make, uh, we want to improve our safe storage requirements for firearms.

And most importantly, we want a robust firearm purchaser licensing bill, um, that other states have enacted with great success, and I think that we can do that. Um, and fire and purchaser licensing is, is something that's, um, popular in Virginia. It's saves lives. Other states have done it, saves lives and I think we need to do it here in Virginia.

WMRA: I want to go back real quick to the red flag law. What steps can be taken to improve the implementation of that?

