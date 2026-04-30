U.K. calls antisemitism an emergency after arson and stabbing attacks on Jewish people

LONDON — The British government on Thursday said the country was facing an antisemitism emergency and pledged funding to increase security for Jewish communities after a string of arson attacks and a double stabbing that have sparked fear and anger.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said "an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on all of us" after two Jewish men, aged 34 and 76, were stabbed and seriously injured in Golders Green, an area in north London that is an epicenter of Britain's Jewish community. Both men are in a stable condition.

But some in the community turned their anger on a government they say is failing to tackle antisemitism. Starmer was heckled by about 100 protesters holdings signs saying "Keir Starmer, Jew harmer" when he visited Golders Green on Thursday.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and labeled the stabbing attack as an act of terrorism. Detectives are working to determine a motive and whether there is any link to Iranian proxies.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, had "a history of serious violence and mental health issues" and may have been involved in an "altercation" in another area of London hours before the Golders Green attack, the force said.

In 2020 he was referred to the government's Prevent program, which tries to steer individuals away from extremism. The police force said his file was closed later the same year, and did not disclose the reason for the referral.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Pool Photo / AP / AP Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (center), Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley (right) and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (2nd left) speak with members of the Jewish community during a visit to Golders Green, north west London, Thursday, following an attack on Wednesday in which two men were stabbed.

The stabbings follow arson attacks

Britain's Jewish community, which numbers about 300,000 people, has faced growing attacks online and in the streets.

The number of antisemitic incidents reported across the U.K. has soared since the attack by Hamas-led militants on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza, according to the Community Security Trust charity.

Last October, an attacker drove his car into people gathered outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur and fatally stabbed one person. Another person died during the attack after being inadvertently shot by police.

Since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28, there have been a string of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish sites in London as well as on opponents of the Iranian government.

Police say 28 people have been arrested over those attacks, which did not cause any injuries. A handful have been charged and one teenager has been convicted after pleading guilty.

U.K. accuses Iran of using criminal proxies

Several arson attacks have been claimed online in the name of Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia. Israel's government has described the group, whose name means the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, as a recently founded group with suspected links to "an Iranian proxy" that has also claimed responsibility for synagogue attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.

An online post under the same name also claimed responsibility for Wednesday's stabbing. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said authorities were investigating whether that claim is credible or "opportunistic."

Security experts have warned that the name may be a flag of convenience rather than a coherent group, and its claims should be treated with caution.

The U.K. has accused Iran of using criminal proxies to conduct attacks on European soil targeting Iranian opposition media outlets and the Jewish community. Britain's MI5 domestic intelligence service says that more than 20 "potentially lethal" Iran-backed plots were disrupted in the year ending in October.

Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said Wednesday: "Whilst I can't comment on live investigations, we know that some individuals are being encouraged, persuaded or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organizations and hostile states."

"State-sponsored organizations"

Starmer pledged Thursday that the attacks would bring a "swift and visible" criminal justice response. Mahmood said she is treating antisemitism as "an emergency," describing it as the top security issue she faced.

The government announced 25 million pounds ($34 million) for more police patrols and protection around synagogues, schools and community centers.

But some Jews and others say the government has allowed an atmosphere of antisemitism to grow. They say pro-Palestinian protests, held regularly since October 2023, have gone beyond criticism of Israel's actions to foster an atmosphere of intimidation and hatred against Jews.

The protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, but some say chants such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" incite anti-Jewish hatred. Some protesters have been arrested for displaying support for Hamas, a banned organization in the U.K.

Jonathan Hall, the government's former reviewer of terrorism legislation, called for pro-Palestinian marches to be temporarily banned, saying they had helped "incubate" antisemitism.

Opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch backed calls for a ban, saying the marches "are used as a cover for violence and intimidation against Jews."

The government has not backed a ban but said it would bring in legislation to prosecute "individuals and groups acting on behalf of state-sponsored organizations."

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