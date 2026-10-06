Here's what happened when a reporter posed as a problem gambler on DraftKings

Jake Pearson is a problem gambler, losing thousands of dollars a night betting on sports, and a DraftKings VIP, lavished with special offers for free gambling money.

Pearson is also a reporter for ProPublica who says one of the country’s biggest sportsbooks rewarded his recklessness and put profit over protection.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Pearson about the booming business of online sports betting, and gives an insider’s view of what it’s like to ride the rollercoaster of problem gambling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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