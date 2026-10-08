What's left to say about cookies? In 'The New Cookie' from America's Test Kitchen, there's plenty

There are dozens of well-regarded cookie cookbooks. So is there anything left to say? America’s Test Kitchen gives us an unequivocal ‘yes.’

This week, ATK released “The New Cookie,” a cookbook that shows off a breadth of recipes: Chewy gooey Biscoff butter, salted malted milk chocolate chunk, gingerbread eggnog thumbprints, browned butter halva crunch, black and pink cookies, and more.

It also includes detailed explanations, instructions and tips to help bakers. The illustrated book works as well for novices as it does professionals, with explanations of why the recipes work, as well as tips and illustrated tutorials on techniques. And in usual America’s Test Kitchen style, it also includes pictures of what happens when ingredients are swapped or used in differing quantities.

Host Robin Young visited Boston’s ATK facilities for a tour with Julia Collin Davison, ATK’s executive editorial director and co-host of “America’s Test Kitchen” and “Cook’s Country.” Young also got a chance to bake with associate editor Claudia Catalano and executive food editor Steph Pixley.

Book excerpt: ‘The New Cookie’

By America’s Test Kitchen

Black and pink cookies

Salted malted chocolate chunk cookies

Triple citrus gingerbread cookies with white chocolate

Excerpted from “The New Cookie: Creative Takes on the Classics You Love.” Courtesy of America’s Test Kitchen. All rights reserved. Credit: Kritsada Panichgul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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