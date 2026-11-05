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Is the U.S. economy suffering from 'Dutch disease'?

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:09 PM EST

The U.S. technology sector is booming, but its economic benefits aren’t being felt equally. Some economists compare the imbalance to “Dutch disease,” when rapid growth in one industry creates challenges for other parts of the economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Chris Miller, author of “Chip War” and a professor at Tufts University, about the risks of an economy increasingly driven by technology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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