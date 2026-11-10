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Navy hits 10-year high for accidents on ships and in the air

WHRO | By Steve Walsh
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:25 PM EST
U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signal an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft to hold on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 5, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lin/USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
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U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, signal an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck USS Iwo Jima.

Many of the worst incidents are tied to ships deployed to conflicts from Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Navy has reached a 10-year high for accidents on board ships and in aviation as the pace of operations has increased since the beginning of the Trump administration.

Many of the ships on the list are from Hampton Roads. A fire on board the USS Gerald Ford left at least two sailors injured on the carrier during the early months of the war with Iran. Cmdr. Gabriel Edwards was killed on July 1 during a helicopter crash on the USS George HW Bush, after the carrier replaced the Ford in the North Arabian Sea in April.

Lance Cpl. Chukwuemeka Oforah, a 21-year-old Marine infantry rifleman, died after falling overboard Feb. 7 from the USS Iwo Jima. A Marine was declared dead after a three-day search in the Caribbean. He was the first American military death attributed to on-going operations around Venezuela, where the administration has said they are targeting suspected drug boats.

The USS Truxton collided with a supply ship in the Caribbean in February, shortly after leaving Norfolk. The destroyer had just returned from a previous deployment before being quickly turned around and sent back to sea.

In September, a jet was lost off of the USS Dwight Eisenhower while the carrier was training off the coast of Virginia Beach. On its last deployment before arriving in Norfolk, the USS Nimitz lost two aircraft in the South China Sea within less than an hour in October 2025.

All of the deaths remain under investigation. The Navy figures for fiscal year 2026, which ended at the end of September, shows 16 major mishaps involving planes and 11 major incidents involving ships at sea. Both figures are the highest number of accidents in a decade.

The report from Naval Safety Command does not list a root cause but operational tempo has been high. Navy leadership, including Chief of Naval Operations Adml. Daryl Caudle, has warned that the pace of deployment is impacting both sailors and their equipment.
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Steve Walsh
Steve joined WHRO in 2023 to cover military and veterans. Steve has extensive experience covering the military and working in public media, most recently at KPBS in San Diego, WYIN in Gary, Indiana and WBEZ in Chicago. In the early 2000s, he embedded with members of the Indiana National Guard in Kuwait and Iraq. Steve reports for NPR’s American Homefront Project, a national public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Steve is also on the board of Military Reporters & Editors.

You can reach Steve at steve.walsh@whro.org.
See stories by Steve Walsh