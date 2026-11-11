North Carolina proposes moving part of battered Highway 12 on the Outer Banks

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to realign more than half a mile of Highway 12 on Hatteras Island to reduce its exposure to coastal erosion.

State officials recently applied for federal right-of-way to move about 3,000 feet of the roadway along the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Nor’easters in September and October battered N.C. 12, particularly the section around Pea Island, which was closed multiple times after severe damage from ocean overwash, cutting off a key access point for Hatteras residents.

Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in Dare and Hyde counties and urged the Federal Highway Administration to grant emergency relief to repair the highway.

The state transportation department proposes building a new two-lane section about 150 feet west, farther from the reach of ocean waves. The existing road would be completely removed.

The plan requires demolishing and rebuilding or relocating the Pea Island Visitor Center and its associated infrastructure, such as restrooms and parking.

The proposal also includes constructing a new, 15-foot-high and 45-foot-wide sand dune, sprigged with sea oats or beach grass.