Alaska Airlines will start flying out of Norfolk next summer, offering direct flights to Seattle

Service between Norfolk International and Seattle–Tacoma International airports will start June 10th and run every day, all year long.

Flights will arrive in Norfolk a little after 4 p.m. and leave about an hour later.

Susan Pilato, board chair of the Norfolk Airport Authority, said adding a new airline and new nonstop service is a big deal. That the new destination is Seattle is an even bigger deal.

“It has long been the busiest unserved market for ORF,” she said. “Over a recent 12-month stretch, more than 93 people flew between here and Seattle. That's each way, every day.”

Alaska Airlines is the eighth airline to service the region and unlocks connections to more than 140 destinations in North America, Latin American, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. The airline has hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco.

“It's the last big network carrier that we lacked,” said Chris Jones, vice president and chief communications officer for the Norfolk Airport Authority.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander noted during Thursday’s announcement that before 2020, the airport offered service to 30 airports.

“Today it's nearly 50,” he said.

The airport announced nonstop service to San Francisco a few weeks ago. It started its nonstop service to Cancún, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this year.

Pilato said Alaska Airlines choosing to come to Norfolk is a vote of confidence in the region and airport — and another “stepping stone” towards transatlantic flights.