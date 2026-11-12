Medical cannabis dispensary opens in Staunton

The Shenandoah Valley's second medical marijuana dispensary has opened in Staunton. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi paid them a visit and filed this report.

The AYR Cannabis Dispensary Staunton is celebrating their grand opening just in time for the high demand they expect for " Green Wednesday, " the unofficial weed-buying holiday a day before Thanksgiving's turkey feasts and smoky "cousin walks."

The dispensary had a soft opening about two and a half weeks ago, and Egypt Pringley, AYR's district manager for the state of Virginia, said they've already seen around 60 patients per day.

EGYPT PRINGLEY: They're so excited that we are here, because they've had to go so far to travel for medical cannabis. … For our new medical patients that are recently signed up … they're just excited that they have the opportunity to try new products, get different alternative methods of pain relief and things of that nature.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA From left, Grace Mugica, dispensary technician, Zoey Thorpe, senior dispensary technician, and Jacquelyn Coppola, manager of retail operations staff the dispensary's front counter on Nov. 12.

AYR operates the medical cannabis dispensaries in the greater Richmond area and one in Winchester . They sell loose flower, pre-rolled joints, gummies, vapes, and concentrates to clients who have been authorized by a doctor to use cannabis.

Randi B. Hagi / WMRA Available products include AYR brands such as Kynd and Later Days, as well as other product lines.

Shane Kouchinsky, a Staunton resident who helps run a local restaurant, said he sought cannabis from AYR for –

SHANE KOUCHINSKY: Stress relief … also, I have some gastrointestinal issues … and nausea – definitely helps with that. Ha, joints – getting a little older, it just helps with the pain.

So far, he says the dispensary has been welcomed by the community.

KOUCHINSKY: This was my first dispensary that I ever went in, so … I'm learning along with the community, but I think that there's been no negative feedback, from being a longtime resident here. I think it's been nothing but positive.

AYR plans to open their next location in Fredericksburg in the next three weeks, with future dispensaries planned for Charlottesville, Front Royal, and Harrisonburg.