Colonial Williamsburg beats fundraising goal, will expand its history focus

After beating its fundraising goals, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced Monday that it is expanding the time period it depicts and the programming as part of a five-year plan.

The foundation, created 100 years ago by John D. Rockefeller and Bruton Parish Rector William Goodwin, has depicted the stories of 18th century Williamsburg up to the eve of the American Revolution. As it begins its second century, Colonial Williamsburg will explore the time leading up to the ratification of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, which happened in late 1791.

It will be working through 2031 to rebuild and update its living history and guest experiences, aided by $600 million it has raised since 2023 through its centennial fundraising campaign, Power of Place; the foundation hit the fundraising mark eight months ahead of schedule.

It will create a public history initiative called the National Institute for the Constitution and Civic Virtue. The foundation nabbed a pair of former leaders from Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center to get it started.

Jeffrey Rosen, a constitutional scholar and professor at George Washington University, will be the institute’s founding director, funded by $10 million from Elizabeth and Michael Luttig, a retired judge and former NCC board member who supported Rosen’s leadership.

Rosen was the NCC CEO for 12 years before being abruptly replaced earlier this year after an internal conflict, according to The New York Times.

CW’s institute will organize a national lecture series in Williamsburg, Washington, D.C. and partner institutions, similar to work Rosen oversaw in Philadelphia. It will also make its scholarly work into classroom materials for K-12 teachers and establish programs exploring “the importance and qualities of responsible citizenship in the American experiment of self-government.”

“The Founders believed the pursuit of happiness means the pursuit of civic virtue and lifelong learning,” Rosen wrote in a news release. “By telling the human stories behind the Founders’ daily struggles to live up to their own ideals, we will inspire Americans to learn about our history and live up to our responsibilities as citizens.”

The five-year plan rolls out against a backdrop of continuing U.S. semiquincentennial celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary in 2031 of the Battle of Yorktown, the final major land battle of the Revolution.