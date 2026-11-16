On Wednesday, November 11, a community group hosted a data center forum in Lovingston. WMRA’s Meredith McCool was there and filed this report.

RICHARD AVERITT: Who knew that we do a data center conversation and the room is full? No surprise.

Forum moderator Richard Averitt addressed a crowd of more than 100 Nelson County residents who packed the Nelson Center to standing-room capacity.

Dubbed “Data Centers: What’s the Real Story?” this was the third in a series of citizens’ information forums organized by Friends of Nelson. According to their website , these forums are intended to connect “residents with experts to tackle the issues that matter most … and give everyone a chance to get accurate information, ask questions, and build a stronger, more informed community together.” Mary Eiserman is the president of Friends of Nelson.

Meredith McCool / WMRA Mary Eiserman is the president of Friends of Nelson, a community group that seeks to protect property rights and values, rural heritage and the environment.

MARY EISERMAN: I do want to mention that we reached out to every regional data center company that we could find contact for to ask them to join us here tonight, and we got zero responses.

Averitt, who serves on the county’s planning commission, moderated the discussion with three panelists representing environmental, historical, and electrical perspectives.

AVERITT: The whole plan here is that Friends of Nelson realized – after the Atlantic Coast Pipeline – that they built a remarkable sense of community, and what a shame it would be to let that just fizzle away.

Data centers were a major topic of discussion at the most recent joint work session with the planning commission and the board of supervisors, Averitt said. That discussion led county officials to –

AVERITT: … consider an amendment to the comprehensive plan that makes it clear that we don't think that those are a fit in this community.

Organizations such as the Southern Environmental Law Center, or SELC, are urging Virginia's government to implement a statewide pause on all new data center permit approvals and connections to the grid until stricter regulations for water use, energy infrastructure, and siting are enacted. Elizabeth Putfark, a staff attorney with SELC, was on the forum’s panel.

ELIZABETH PUTFARK: Today, SELC joined with a host of environmental groups across the commonwealth to call for a pause on new data center development , and that is to protect ratepayers. It's to protect communities, to protect our waters, our lands. But the idea is that we don't have the laws in place that we need right now to ensure that all the data centers that want to come to this area are going to do so without causing harm. And so we need to get those laws into place before we let this onslaught just happen to us, and then try to react off the back foot.

McCOOL: What are the next steps for you all?

PUTFARK: We're working together and talking with lawmakers about what specific bills would need to be in place for that to happen. But mostly, we're hoping that legislators in Richmond are going to listen to what communities have been saying for a while now and are really now, making as a resounding cry, which is, “let's halt the madness for a bit, and let's get some real safeguards in place.”

Friends of Nelson hosted the forum in The Nelson Center, a community center housed in a historic Lovingston school, on Wednesday, November 11.

McCOOL: What, in my day-to-day life, might I be minimizing if we don't keep maximizing our data center development?

PUTFARK: I think this is interesting because you hear a lot, people saying, "Well, if you use your phone to look at a cat video, well, you're using a data center, so you should be in favor of these new data centers." Well, by virtue of the fact that you can do it now, that means you don't need a new data center to do it. So when we're talking about new data centers, we're talking about, for the most part, training new AI models. We're talking about the next frontier. We're talking about the next version of whatever AI software is already being pushed on people in their everyday lives, so from that perspective, nothing's really going to change for you. We're just going to have a minute to figure out how these things get built.

EISERMAN: It feels good to be part of a community that's interested in staying informed, and the goal of all of our events is to keep citizens engaged with each other and learning from folks who really know what they're talking about.

Friends of Nelson plans to post a recording of the forum online. Access to that video will no doubt rely on a data center.