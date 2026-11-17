Virginia is responsible for about a quarter of the total electricity used by data centers in the U.S. — and a third of their carbon emissions, according to a major report published Monday.

Researchers at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Data Science Initiative calculated energy use and climate pollution from data centers nationwide between May 2024 and April 2025.

These massive “computer farms” account for about 1.8% of the country’s total electricity consumption, the study found. Together, they use as much energy as some U.S. states, including Michigan and Tennessee.

“Data centers are growing incredibly fast, driven largely by AI, and decisions about where to build them and how to power them are being made right now,” lead author Gianluca Guidi said in a statement.

“But there’s very little facility-level information about their environmental footprint. Our study helps fill that gap.”

The report comes as data centers face increasing public pushback over concerns about environmental impacts, community disruption and skyrocketing electricity bills.

Some Virginia lawmakers are pushing for a three-year moratorium on building data centers, and several Hampton Roads cities have passed or are considering similar bans.

Virginia is known as the data center capital of the world, with each facility housing hundreds of thousands or even millions of computer servers, which require lots of energy to power and cool.

Harvard researchers used satellite imagery and industry research to assemble a dataset of 403 hyperscale data centers. Virginia had the most by a wide margin at 142, followed by Oregon at 56.

The report found Virginia’s facilities used 21.4 terawatt-hours of electricity over the course of the year, or enough to power roughly 2 million homes.

A majority of large data centers rely on fossil fuels, especially natural gas, according to the report. That releases planet-warming gas emissions into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

Researchers attributed carbon emissions to each facility based on the power sources in their region. In areas with a higher share of renewable electricity, such as the Pacific Northwest, each data center is responsible for a lesser amount of emissions.

The Mid-Atlantic’s power mix is about 46% natural gas, 33% nuclear, 14% coal and 7% renewables.

Accordingly, Virginia’s data centers were estimated to emit 7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in the year studied — equivalent to about 7% of the state’s total carbon emissions.

The Sierra Club this week released a separate report stating that data centers are “on track to erase 15 years of U.S. climate progress,” as power companies invest in more fossil fuel infrastructure to accommodate growing demand from the computer warehouses.

Meanwhile, PJM Interconnection, which oversees the electric grid in Virginia and a dozen other states, has been trying to curb the outsized impact of data centers on residential electric bills. (As the industry uses more power, companies such as Dominion Energy build more power plants and pass those costs on to all customers.)

PJM recently sought to make several changes , including forcing data centers to supply their own power or risk being cut off during peak demand.