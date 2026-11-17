Deep below the Shenandoah Valley floor, a mysterious little creature lives its entire life in subterranean waters. Conservationists have found their numbers are more abundant than previously believed. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The Madison Cave isopod – a little critter, less than an inch long, blind and translucent white – is a distant relative of the roly-poly that is found only in the limestone aquifers of the Shenandoah Valley. They appear to live their entire lives underwater, roaming the uncharted depths of the flooded underground. They were declared threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1982, when they were only known to exist in a single area near Grand Caverns in Augusta County – the Madison Saltpetre Cave and an adjacent fissure.

Ryan Mauer / Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation The Madison Saltpetre Cave is now closed to the public for conservation as part of the Cave Hill Natural Area Preserve.

WIL ORNDORFF: The Madison Cave isopod is actually most closely related to marine animals, and it's the only cave animal that we have in the Appalachians whose closest … relatives are marine.

Wil Orndorff is the karst protection coordinator for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's Division of Natural Heritage. He was recently named a Recovery Champion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for his decades of work protecting these animals.

He said genetic testing shows the Madison Cave isopods have been isolated from their ocean-dwelling ancestors for tens of millions of years.

ORNDORFF: So we know at the very least that this species colonized the karst aquifer of the Shenandoah Valley a very, very long time ago.

There are two main hypotheses about how they got here: one is that they swam in with the ancient seas that once covered much of the North American landmass, and got stuck in the cave systems as the ocean receded. Another is that an ancient anadromous fish – one that spends different parts of its lifespan in fresh and saltwater – carried parasitic isopods upstream to their present location.

ORNDORFF: There are a lot of animals out there … a lot of plants too – rare species out across the landscape that we don't know anything about. … Some people, like myself, think they have value for their own sake, sort of a right to exist. Even if you don't agree with that, time and time again, discoveries are made … that directly benefit people, whether it's through pharmaceuticals … through understanding biological processes better.

Courtesy Photo / WMRA Wil Orndorff, a geologist and cave explorer, works for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's Division of Natural Heritage, which protects rare and endangered species and geologic sites.