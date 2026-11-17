Quantum science has been around for more than a 100 years, but advances in artificial intelligence have made quantum computers more reliable. In a few years, super-fast devices may be able to crack security codes and allow drones to navigate underwater without GPS, said Bryan Lopez, Director of Emerging Technologies for the Navy.

“It's an exponential leap,” he said. “It may mean thousands of exponential leaps ahead. But articulating that and trying to get people to wrap their minds around that—you have to have somebody who's an evangelizer to do that and I don’t think those people exist widely enough."

The business news publication Government Executive held a seminar Monday in Norfolk for Navy contractors. Several panelists said the Department of Defense is behind companies and other federal agencies in adopting the technology.

“We're seeing a lot of advancements in the private sector looking at drug discovery, in aerospace, in financial portfolio organization, insurance fraud detection,” said Paul Parazzoli, Public Sector Lead for IBM Quantum. “A lot of these algorithms that are being developed in the private sector are translatable to a lot of the Department of War mission requirements or needs. But yet we don't see a lot of investment from the Department of War in that."

Part of the reason for the slow adoption is the high cost, but the benefits include being able to speed up managing logistics at a global level, said Capt. Derek Dye, Acting Branch Head for Navy Integrated Information Warfare, Fires Branch.

There is also a real fear that advances in quantum computing by China and Russia will make defense systems vulnerable to hacking, he said.

"So much of our military, financial systems, all that rests on cryptography that is highly vulnerable to near future quantum developments,” he said. “And if we want to maintain that edge, we need to upgrade our systems at a rapid pace."

Aside from number crunching, quantum sensors can locate planes and submarines with far more accuracy and at a far greater distance than radar. Drones would be able to navigate autonomously for long periods without any outside input, Dye said.

