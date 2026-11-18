A new artificial intelligence-run website is summarizing and reposting local news stories in Harrisonburg – and it's just one in a large network of websites targeting cities across the country. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

Last month, I was searching the internet for details about a story idea when I came across a website I wasn't familiar with: signalnewsharrisonburg.com. While its homepage and headlines present an impression of a local news website, clicking through the articles reveals each to be an AI-generated summary of a story written by an actual human reporter from the Daily News-Record, WHSV, Northern Virginia Daily, or other outlet, with a link to their original article.

For example, a Daily News-Record article by Lori D'Angelo published last week begins, "The Bridgewater town council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing the purchase of four new police vehicles." The story features a photo by Daniel Lin.

Daily News-Record / WMRA The original story was written and photographed by human journalists at the Daily News-Record, which has had no contact from SignalNews.

The repackaged version, written by "SignalNewsAI" and published the same day, convolutes places and actors.

It includes a low-resolution copy of Lin's photo, and begins, "In Harrisonburg, a municipality is preparing for the acquisition of new police vehicles and the upcoming launch of a new community initiative. Bridgewater, an entity involved in local services, has announced plans to purchase four new police cars."

Derek Armstrong, the newspaper's managing editor, told WMRA "they have not reached out to anyone at the Daily News-Record. … We don't know who is behind it or anything about them."

SignalNews' contact page fails to provide contact information, instead offering placeholders such as "spotted an error? Let us know at [CORRECTIONS EMAIL]."

I reached out to Daniel Graham, associate professor of data science at the University of Virginia, to ask how a website like this might be built.

UVa / WMRA Daniel Graham teaches in the University of Virginia School of Data Science.

DANIEL GRAHAM: You would have an agent, and the agent would go in and it would search the web for articles, and an agent is just a large language model surrounded by a piece of code called a harness.

A large language model is an AI model trained on a plethora of text and data to learn patterns in language.

GRAHAM: The harness takes the output from the large language model and gives it the ability to call tools. An example of a tool is searching the web … or executing a piece of code. So if you can combine a large language model with tools, then you can create an agent, and an agent here would be a research agent.

What could be the purpose in building it?

GRAHAM: Maybe it's an experiment to see how people react to news in this way. Maybe it's a hope to start a company. … Maybe it's to study how people engage with news. Yeah, it's hard to tell the motive.

When I first started looking into this, the SignalNews Harrisonburg site was one of about 25 in the network. Now, there are 182 sites attached to different cities across the country – including Charlottesville, Norfolk, Richmond, and Roanoke.

So, who is building these websites, and why? The bottom of each site says they're copyrighted to a firm called XPR Media, a content distribution service based in Florida.

XPR Media's marketing manager, Anna Hrábková, told WMRA that there is overlap behind the teams of people running SignalNews and XPR, but they aren't the exact same group.

ANNA HRÁBKOVÁ: It's intended as a local news and community information delivery platform. … We're using AI, which helps us discover and organize information, but we're also rolling out contributor programs to engage schools, universities, sports teams, journalists, community organizations – allow them to add their events … add scores, do player features, et cetera. … With universities, we have a university partnership program that is being set up via the XPR technology, to then allow them to become contributors and get actual published bylines.

She said their AI "briefs" cite original news articles with a link –

HRÁBKOVÁ: To just help the discovery of the local journalist, but then ideally, also for the local contributors that we would be giving a platform to.

Of course, local news outlets have the potential to lose web traffic if someone reads a summary of an article without clicking through to the original source.

XPR Media's CEO, Pablo Goldstein, did an interview recently with a webinar called E&P Reports , explaining how they connect public relations and marketing agencies with publishers to provide them with digital content.

PABLO GOLDSTEIN: We ingest over 100,000 stories, articles, into our CMS, every month, that we distribute across over 1,500 publishers. … We're sending about 50 million visits to the publishers in our network every month.

Hrábková said XPR's advertised metrics do not include data from the SignalNews websites. The websites don't run ads, and Hrábková said they don't plan to introduce them. There's no paywall on the content.

I wondered if there could be some kind of political motivation for creating the network.

Goldstein does has a presence on X , where he's made several political posts. One from earlier this year features an AI-generated video of a cyborg Benjamin Netanyahu joining forces with President Donald Trump, followed by a giant mechanical monster.

VIDEO POSTED TO X: The evil rises. We must fight. I'm with you. Let's end this. Together, we are stronger. Let's go!

Goldstein posted this with the caption, "Soon the world will understand that the U.S. and Israel are doing the dirty work on behalf of the spineless western leaders."

I asked Hrábková about these posts.

HAGI: Is there any kind of political agenda with SignalNews?

HRÁBKOVÁ: Not that I'm aware of, in the slightest.

She said they're still figuring out how to monetize the project.

It's hard to cash an AI summary of a paycheck.