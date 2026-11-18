The mother of an autistic child is suing eight Hampton Roads school boards for the treatment of her son who was confined in a makeshift seclusion area within a classroom overseen by a regional special education provider.

The amended suit, in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, claims the school boards share responsibility for 11-year-old Josh Sikes’s trauma when he was enclosed in a makeshift seclusion area in a Virginia Beach classroom run by Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs. SECEP, a school consortium founded in 1978 , provides alternative and special education services for Hampton Roads schools.

SECEP’s “policies, customs and practices were the moving force behind the violations of Joshua’s constitutional rights and were a proximate cause of his injuries and death,” the suit says, arguing the school divisions and a joint board for SECEP are responsible.

An attorney for SECEP declined VCIJ’s request for comment from SECEP or its executive director, Laura Armstrong. School spokespeople in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach also declined to comment. Others did not respond to a request for comment sent Friday afternoon.

Josh Sikes died in November 2024, days after SECEP staff kept him in a makeshift seclusion area in a classroom at Pembroke Elementary School. The Virginia Beach police, Child Protective Services and SECEP investigated Sikes’ treatment.

The amended suit filed by Sikes’ mom, Julie Xirau, argues that her son died of injuries that he suffered during more than two hours of confinement in an unauthorized area assembled from classroom furniture that was strapped together. The suit seeks millions of dollars in damages.

Sikes died at home of natural causes from complications of a seizure disorder, the state medical examiner’s office found. Virginia Beach CPS determined evidence of neglect by “an unknown abuser” but said an allegation of physical abuse was unfounded. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach’s prosecutor told VCIJ they’d seen “absolutely no evidence” to charge any employees.

“The school boards, which acted on their own volition to create SECEP, who fund it with taxpayer money, who oversee it by contributing a member to SECEP’s Joint Board ultimately bear some measure of responsibility for what happens in SECEP classrooms,” Matthew Moynihan, an attorney representing Xirau, told VCIJ at WHRO.

Bill Tiernan / VCIJ Julie Xira in her Newport News,VA apartment Wednesday, March 12,2025.

The new suit claims the employees breached their duties by confining Sikes or allowing the confinement to continue, failing to protect him when he hit his head while in the area, and by not providing medical care or telling Xirau what had happened to her child.

No one reported Sikes’ treatment as a seclusion incident, and no one was disciplined for the confinement, according to the complaint. It also alleges that the child’s rights were violated under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Revelations about Josh’s treatment drew scrutiny in Virginia Beach about the emergency practice of secluding students. In February, the division ended the use of dedicated seclusion rooms in its city, and the number of seclusions declined.

Before the change, SECEP operated the only two locations with authorized seclusion rooms in Virginia Beach. SECEP was responsible for nearly all seclusion incidents reported in the city, according to data obtained from Virginia Beach schools through a records request.

In Virginia, seclusion is “the involuntary confinement of a student alone in a room or area from which the student is physically prevented from leaving.” A related practice, restraint, happens when a student’s movement is restricted. Both are responses allowed only when serious physical harm is a risk.

Last year, Armstrong said an “impromptu” seclusion area was not allowed in any classroom. The school Josh attended did not have an authorized seclusion room.

SECEP’s joint board has representatives from each participating school board – the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach and the counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton.

The amended complaint, filed Oct. 27, was moved from state court to federal court at the request of lawyers for four SECEP employees. The new version retains aspects of a wrongful death lawsuit filed in January against SECEP and the employees, who have denied the claims. Their attorneys declined to comment.

Reach John-Henry Doucette at john.doucette@whro.org .

School divisions in this story are members of the Hampton Roads Educational Telecommunications Association, which holds WHRO’s license.

