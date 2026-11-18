Birth rates in Virginia have been declining for years. Compounding that trend, fewer immigrant kids are enrolling in many area school systems. WMRA’s Christine Kueter dug in, and filed this report.

[Sound of kids playing and running with their PE teacher]

Twenty pre-schoolers are playing “sharks and minnows” at Charlottesville’s Early Learning Center. When these kids hit kindergarten in another year or two, about half will join the city’s English learner programs.

Such programs are getting smaller. Charlottesville’s number of immigrant youth (defined as students born abroad who’ve been in U.S. schools fewer than three years) fell by nearly half between last school year and this fall. Ten miles to the west, Albemarle County Public Schools enrolled 31% fewer this year compared to last. In Harrisonburg, the public schools’ immigrant students are down by more than a quarter, year over year.

JEANNIE PFAUTZ: Sometimes we don’t think about national policies having impacts locally, and I think this is an example of where there certainly has been a big impact.

Christine Phelan Kueter / WMRA English learner specialist Jeannie Pfautz has been a teacher since 2006, and joined Charlottesville City Schools in 2013.

Jeannie Pfautz is Charlottesville City Schools’ English learner specialist and has been a teacher for 20 years.

PFAUTZ: I definitely have seen families moving back to their first country. Sometimes we don’t know. That’s kind of the hardest part, sometimes we don’t know. The families aren’t there, they’re not at their house, clearly they’ve moved, and we don’t find out where they went. It’s also a little bit unsettling because I don’t know what’s going to happen next. And, so, I don’t know if our numbers will continue to drop, I don’t know if there’ll be a policy change in the future that will shift that, and, you know, we are trying to do good work every day, and when those things shift back and forth, it can be hard to do our best work.

Too few students meant Albemarle shuttered its Newcomer Academy this fall, and budgeted for 300 more students than showed up. Charlottesville reduced its welcome center hours and cancelled special intensive classes for immigrant students. While Harrisonburg schools’ welcome center and language assistance programs remain open, it’s also had to scrap newcomer classes, according to Laura Feichtinger McGrath, the division’s director of language instruction education programs and Title III.

LAURA FEICHTINGER MCGRATH: We have always been a program that has, the door is constantly opening, numbers are constantly changing, we are constantly looking for support in a new language that’s being represented, constantly shifting gears, and now the door is decidedly closed.

Under the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted hundreds of thousands of arrests and deportations , shut down border crossings, and severely restricted refugee admissions and asylum claims.

Social service agencies see changes, too.

JAVIER RAUDALES Sometimes people interacting less with their teachers, with their social worker, or just, you know, changing how often you’re out in the weekend. And then the questions have changed here.

Javier Raudales is executive director of Charlottesville's Sin Barreras, which offers legal, educational, and social support to primarily Hispanic clients.

RAUDALES: We’re getting more questions about what self-deportation means, what recent policies in immigration, what are your rights, currently, which has been different from before. Rather than us working on work permits or temporary protected status or residency, people are asking about new ways in, how do they navigate the end of their temporary protected status, their work permit? People are timing their residency and their application for citizenship in a different way, they’re kind of deciding in a different manner than they were before, with a little bit of hesitancy, and then we’ve been trying to, the best we can, kind of change our services to kind of address what feels are emerging needs.

Christine Phelan Kueter / WMRA The Sin Barreras staff, from left to right: Javier Raudales, executive director; Fanny Smedile, founder; Daniel Roncandio, education coordinator; and Aden Bilchick, client service coordinator.

Kari Miller is president of International Neighbors, an organization that supports new refugees.

KARI MILLER: This is the white world that they wanted, that the current president promised, basically. And at the local level, it’s disheartening to see the impact, and also the impact that others choose not to see.

Fewer immigrants is bringing fundamental changes to schools. Virginia’s double-digit drop in birth rates the last 20 years means there are roughly 10,000 fewer kindergarteners starting school in 2025 than there were in 2019. In Loudoun County, English learners plummeted by nearly one-fifth since 2025. There’s a teacher hiring freeze there and discussions of closing or consolidating four sparsely populated elementary schools .

As budget season begins, school systems are trying to prepare. Here’s Harrisonburg teacher Feichtinger McGrath again.

FEICHTINGER McGRATH: We’re a space that, for a very long time, probably over-serviced our new arrivals at the expense of some of our longer-term learners, so this is an opportunity for us to take stock of what we had been doing and make sure all of our students are receiving the appropriate services . . . I am trying to be very careful not to completely dismantle programming for new arrivals, because we’re good at it, we are good at it, and we don’t want to lose that. We want to be able to be quick on our feet and to make sure we are prepared for when the world rights itself and we get new families in.

She’s hopeful they will.

FEICHTINGER MCGRATH: You know, back in the day, at Harrisonburg High School, if you were walking across the bridge on the top of our main stairwell, it was just, it was amazing. It was so amazing. It was like being at an international airport. I’m hopeful that people are recognizing the loss. It’s important for our young people to know the world beyond Harrisonburg, and having global competence, being culturally competent and linguistically agile, all of those things are so valuable for our young people, and I am hopeful that our adults see that that’s a thing we want. We want that here.