You might think students would achieve more in the classroom if they sat still and paid attention, but there’s another key to improved academic performance according to Jacob Resch who teaches a course at UVA called the Neuroscience of Exercise.

“A little bit of exercise or during recess or physical education can promote the brain’s development and learning in the classroom.”

Professor Sara Rimm-Kaufman notes taking a break to move around helps us retain things we’ve just learned.

“We need to pause for that learning to consolidate. Just cramming more and more in doesn’t produce the long-term learning that we would like to see.”

In other words, giving students a chance to move may helps them learn more effectively. She recommends short breaks for activity throughout the day.

“One first grade teacher that I talked to had something she called runaround. Kids literally ran around the playground twice, came back into the classroom and sat down for the next subject.”

Professor Tanya Evans, co-director of UVA’s Brain Institute, says little kids can’t be expected to sit still for long stretches.

“You talk about kindergarten readiness in terms of your ABCs, but when a kindergartner comes to school, they’re not ready to sit in one spot for six hours at a time.”

Evans, Resch and Rimm-Kaufman / Evans, Resch and Rimm-Kaufman

UVA experts Tanya Evans, left, Jacob Resch, center, and Sara Rimm-Kaufman, right, agree with growing research showing that recess supports children’s learning, physical health and social-emotional development.

So how much time does the brain need to rest and consolidate information into long-term memories? One study of kids between the ages of 9 and 13 found just 20 minutes of physical activity caused increased electrical activity in the brain.

Resch adds that exercise in phys ed or during recess may also improve mental health.

“A recent meta-analysis or large study of other studies showed that exercise was a better treatment for depression than even SSRIs or medications that were prescribed to treat symptoms of depression.”

He reports that a majority of states no longer require physical education, but Virginia still makes it mandatory in public schools. Rimm-Kaufman says that’s good but maybe not enough. Students also need time for recess -- unstructured play.

“There’s a curriculum for P.E. Recess, on the other hand, gives kids a chance to figure out what it is that they want to do.”

In playing with others, they develop social and emotional skills – how to take turns, negotiate, compromise and figure out what to do if someone cheats.

Parents should take note, Rimm-Kaufman adds, because behavior and concentration may improve if children exercise before and after school.

“Parents can be aware of how important physical activity can be and can think about creative ways to just get a little bit more movement into the day, so – for example – walking to a bus instead of driving or parking a ways away from the school and walking your kids to school”

Rest is also important to learning and retention. Evans says parents should make sure kids are getting enough sleep.

“Sleep is required for memory consolidation, but rest is equally as important.”

And she laments that many school boards have not recognized that test scores could actually be improved by providing more breaks from classroom instruction.

“My oldest daughter is ten years old. She’s in 5th grade. When she was in kindergarten she received three recesses a day, and the same school is giving one 20-minute recess to kindergarteners now.”

Fortunately, physicians have weighed in. Last spring the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a recommendation that school systems retain recess.