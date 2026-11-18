What started as a facilities upgrade two decades ago has grown into a new building that will become the “new front door for Virginia Peninsula Community College,” said President Towana Porter Brannon.

College leaders broke ground on the $45-million project last week at its Hampton campus. It will replace Diggs, Moore and Harrison halls, which were constructed when the college was founded nearly 60 years ago and were demolished last year.

The three-story, 75-000-square-foot building will have classrooms, offices, a cybersecurity suite, spaces for students to collaborate, a 250-seat event space and a chef’s kitchen.

“When folks look at the building, I want them to see not just a pretty new building,” Brannon said. “But I want them to see the promises that we made to them, which is to make sure that they have the opportunity to achieve their career dreams.”

Designs for the building were drafted in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic introduced "this new way to consume higher education,” Brannon said, with more of a focus on online and asynchronous learning.

The plans were updated to be more flexible for what students need now and in the future. Over the last four years, Brannon said she’s sat through hours of meetings deciding on everything from wall coverings to the gradient of wood. She’s most looking forward to the floor-to-ceiling windows that will show off the campus.

Rendering provided by RRMM Architects A conceptual rendering of the new building under construction at Virginia Peninsula Community College. It is expected to be completed in 2028.

The aesthetic details of the building are important, but Brannon said it’s more important to have a space where students can grow.

“It is so that we can educate more students, prepare them for the workforce, make them more competitive in the marketplace and create an environment where our students can really achieve our mission, which is to change lives and transform communities.”

While students were at the center of her decision-making, Brannon hopes the community will use the space for celebrations, award ceremonies or other important gatherings.

The building is expected to be completed by 2028, in time for the college’s 60th anniversary of when classes first started.

Maurice Jones, Senior Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships for the Virginia Community College system, is also a hired consultant for the WHRO newsroom. Jones does not make editorial decisions and is not involved with coverage of VCCS and its colleges.