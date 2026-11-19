The community of Broadway, in Rockingham County, is grieving the loss of two students who recently died by suicide. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The small town of Broadway, county school alumni, and other area residents are reeling from the suicides of a middle school and a high school student in recent weeks. On Monday, more than 125 people gathered at Broadway High School to pray and walk around the school building, before repeating the vigil at the town's middle school and local elementary schools.

Danielle Showalter, a mother of three from Fulks Run, organized the gathering.

DANIELLE SHOWALTER: We are here to lift up our schools, our children, our teachers, our staff, our families, and our entire community in prayer.

Pastor Dan Horning, from Gospel Hill Mennonite Church, read from the Bible and prayed.

DAN HORNING: Lord, we stand in the gap for these families that are hurting. Their hearts are crushed. Lord, may they feel your loving arms surround them. May they feel your peace fill their homes. Comfort them.

[sound of people walking quietly]

Several mourners paused to quietly hold a hand to the school's outer walls. At J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, they sang "Amazing Grace."

[crowd singing]

Showalter said these tragedies have rocked many families here.

SHOWALTER: It's something that we'll never forget as a community. But I think standing together, and having these people take time to pray, I think is the most important thing that we can do as a community.

Family and friends organized a candlelight vigil at Heritage Park Sunday evening for middle schooler Carly Anne DeMille, a 13-year-old who died by suicide on November 11. Her family gave WMRA permission to share her name and excerpts from her obituary .

Carly enjoyed playing trombone and soccer, drawing, watching anime, listening to indie music, and spending time with family and friends. Her loved ones hold close "the little things that made her who she was: her fabulous expressions, her goofy jokes, her creativity, her laughter, her opinions, and all the individual quirks that made her unmistakably herself."

They said Carly had struggled with being bullied.

"We hope that her story encourages greater awareness of the lasting harm bullying can cause and reminds us that the way we treat one another really truly matters. No one, let alone a child, should have to navigate cruelty, rejection, or emotional pain."

An email from the Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent, Larry Shifflett, to families and staff acknowledged the tragic loss of two current students, as well as two recent graduates, from Broadway and East Rockingham High School.

Shifflett said school administrators and counselors are prepared to assist children and families in need of support.

Emma Gleckel, the K-12 prevention specialist at the Campus Suicide Prevention Center of Virginia, said there are warning signs families can watch out for with the acronym "FACTS." But, she noted the warning signs aren't always clear or obvious, and suicidal ideation can develop quickly and be acted on impulsively.

Courtesy Photo / WMRA Emma Gleckel is the K-12 prevention specialist at the Campus Suicide Prevention Center of Virginia, a statewide organization based in Harrisonburg.

EMMA GLECKEL:

"F" is for feelings. … Your feelings might look like hopelessness, worthlessness, increased sadness.

"A" would be actions. Actions could be, for example, looking to gain access to means or engaging in reckless behavior. Potentially, increased substance use.

"C" would be changes, so this one is really key. … That would be changes from that youth's previous attitude, moods, or behaviors. … Potentially a change in academic performance … difficulty thinking clearly or focusing … changes in social interactions … physical appearance, right, so how is that student taking care of themselves … some physical complaints, so headaches, stomachaches.

"T" would be talk, so … they might be talking about death directly, or engaging in specific statements of intent, but it could also be more kind of innuendos – something shown in writing, in drawings. Social media posts are a big one as well.

"S" would be situations, right? So situations that might serve as potential stressors, triggers.

She said bullying is one of many, complex risk factors.

GLECKEL: First and foremost, bullying should be taken seriously. It can cause very real harm, and it can contribute to suicide risk. … Bullying has been linked to negative effects on mental health and overall wellbeing of youth involved in bullying in any way. So that includes youth who bully others, youth who are bullied … youth who both bully others and are bullied by others. We even see that bullying can have negative impacts on bystanders as well.

These negative impacts extend to the overall school climate – the entire student body's learning, health, and behavior. Gleckel said it's important for kids to have open lines of communication with trusted adults.

GLECKEL: A student's sense of belonging and connectedness, which are aspects of school climate … is a key protective factor.

There are many resources available for kids and families who are struggling – from guides to supporting someone experiencing thoughts of suicide to regional mental health care providers. And the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides immediate help with a call or text to 988.

Resources:

"Supporting Someone Experiencing Thoughts of Suicide" manual (Full Circle Grief Center)

Local mental health care and intervention services (Full Circle Grief Center)

Parent & Caregiver Resources for Self-Harm, Suicide, & Violence Prevention (Virginia Department of Education)