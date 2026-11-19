Investment group Praetorian Fund recently revealed conceptual renderings of the future Praetorian Park.

One shows a sprawling campus with bridges, creeks, consistently spaced trees, high rises with lots of windows and what appears to be a sports stadium in the background.

The renderings are based on public feedback, according to a press release. But Chesapeake residents aren’t impressed.

“I'd like to see that community input,” Chesapeake resident Mike Hoffman said. “It just looks like a fantasy land.”

“It's a cartoon,” local farmer Linda Tindell said.

Jeff Staples, director of environmental advocacy group Save the Dismal Limited, called it “AI junk.”

“They would have to dredge and do all kinds of stuff to make those canals like they have,” he said.

Photo courtesy of Michael Hoffman The Frank T. Williams Farm is a 4,000-acre property in Chesapeake previously known as the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park. Praetorian Fund, an investor and developer, purchased the property. The company’s portfolio includes data center company Praetorian Data Solutions, but it hasn’t disclosed its plans for the Chesapeake property yet.

What’s known as the Frank T. Williams Farm is a 4,000-acre property in Chesapeake sandwiched between the Great Dismal Swamp and Cavalier Wildlife Management Area. The property has been eyed for redevelopment for over a decade . The city of Chesapeake designated it a “Unique Economic Development Opportunity” in 2016 . City council approved 1,420 acres of the property for industrial development in 2018 and again in 2022 .

Praetorian Fund, an investment company with data centers in its portfolio, bought the 4,000-acre property in August, immediately igniting concerns a data center would be built on the site. City council approved an 8-month moratorium on data center applications in July. City council passed an ordinance a month later to make sure no data center developments slipped through the cracks in the meantime.

Still, data center worries persist.

“There's a fear that there's more behind the scenes going on that the citizens aren't aware of,” Hoffman said.

To lead the project, the company recently tagged Kimley-Horn — an engineering firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with offices across the nation, including in Virginia Beach. The firm has been working on the property for years, “well before Praetorian became involved,” said Randy Royal, principal at Kimley-Horn, in a press release.

Jack Fulton, founder and chairman of Praetorian Fund, suggested in the press release local residents should be grateful for who is behind the wheel.

“My hope is that the community appreciates local involvement and how much care is going into the planning,” he said. “Many communities around the country are not as fortunate. Had we not stepped in and committed when we did, the community would likely have seen a technology giant bring its own vision without local input.”

But residents say the renderings ignore the history and topography of the land. Underneath its surface, made solid with fill material decades ago, is swampland.

“It's not a strong enough footing for the mammoth construction they have pictured,” Tindell, the farmer, said.

The companies haven’t announced official plans for the site. Praetorian Fund and Kimley-Horn didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Denys Diaz, former CIO of TowneBank and senior advisor to the Praetorian Fund, said in a press release the project was an “opportunity to build an ecosystem.”

“Advanced manufacturing, defense technologies, energy systems, and modern digital infrastructure are increasingly interconnected,” he said in the statement. “A project of this scale gives us an opportunity to think about those needs together from the beginning. Done correctly, that creates a stronger environment for the companies that locate here and greater long-term value for Chesapeake.”

Hoffman said the phrase “modern digital infrastructure,” especially, gives him pause.

“While that terminology doesn't confirm a data center is planned, it certainly doesn't rule one out,” he said.

Chesapeake councilmember Amanda Newins said a data center on the property is unlikely.

The ordinance council passed in August requires future data center developments to get city approvals and public input. It also stipulates that data centers cannot connect to groundwater and must shoulder the bill to connect to public utilities.

“If you wanted to put a data center on that property, legally, you could,” she said. “You just could not connect to groundwater, which means it would cost you hundreds of millions of dollars to run utilities.”

Newins noted that just over a third of the property’s 4,000 acres are currently zoned for industrial use.

“They would have to come before council for the other 2,600 acres,” she said.

Hoffman said he hopes Praetorian Fund and Kimley-Horn invite more public feedback, host community meetings and provide more clarity.

“The public deserves a clearer picture of the long-term vision for the entire property and its implications for surrounding farms, agricultural land values, water resources, and the rural character of southern Chesapeake,” he said.