Virginia’s Cannabis Control Authority has seen some positive trends involving marijuana use, including safe driving. But there are still areas where improvement is needed. WMRA’s Ayse Pirge reports.

The General Assembly established the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority, or CCA, in 2021, and assigned it with a safe driving campaign.

Their recent survey on impaired driving found that more Virginians are planning ahead for a sober ride after consuming cannabis, and recognize the legal risks of driving under the influence.

Jamie Patten Jamie Patten is the chief administrative officer for the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.

Jamie Patten is the agency's chief administrative officer.

JAMIE PATTEN: But at the same time, we’ve seen some other areas where we’re not as pleased with the results and … more people now think that they’re a better driver while using marijuana than previously. And so, you know, that was 34% in this last survey whereas in 2022, it was 30%. That’s a really concerning statistic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cannabis use can affect important driving skills such as slowing a person’s reaction time.

PATTEN: I think generally, people feel that they drive slower when they’re under the influence. But slower does not mean safer. And so that’s the misconception. And really, you know, slower also means like, slower reaction time, or your judgement is altered, right? And you don’t make decisions as quickly.

Patten says they plan to continue outreach efforts.

PATTEN: Reach people where they’re at, help them understand, you know, that really it’s their safety, and the safety of others on the road that we’re concerned about, so that when they’re thinking about using marijuana, they figure out a different way than getting behind a wheel.

They also plan to educate the public about Virginia’s retail marijuana market opening up in 2027.

Patten says that that campaign will emphasize public health and safety, while also focusing on youth prevention.