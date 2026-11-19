Microplastics are everywhere.

Researchers estimate up to 40 million metric tons of the tiny pieces of plastic are released each year globally. They have been discovered in some of the world's most remote corners, such as Arctic glaciers and the deep-sea Mariana Trench.

Local officials now have confirmation of their presence closer to home: A new study from Environment America found microplastics throughout the sprawling Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The organization tested 15 waterways.

“Every single one of those sites had microplastics in them,” said Elly Wilson, director of the nonprofit’s state branch, Environment Virginia.

In Virginia, that included the James River in James City County, the York River in Gloucester County and the Rappahannock River in Essex County.

Microplastic particles can be as large as 5 millimeters long, about the size of a pencil eraser, or microscopic, invisible to the naked eye.

The Chesapeake Bay team conducted surveys between April 2024 and October 2026.

They took six water samples at each site, stored in glass jars, and transported them to the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center or the Academy of Natural Sciences at Drexel University, both in Philadelphia.

Image via Environment America Staff filter Chesapeake Bay water samples at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Lab workers tested samples for four types of microplastics.

The most prevalent, found at all 15 sites, were microfibers, thin synthetic fibers such as from clothing and bedding.

“They shed off over time, whether it be through washing your clothes or even just being in the waterways,” Wilson said.

Microfragments were also found at all but one of the sites – bits that break off items such as plastic bottles, food packaging and tires.

About half of the samples contained microfilms, flat fragments from more flexible plastics such as plastic wrap and bags.

Image via Environment America A chart shows results of the recent microplastic surveys in 15 sites around the bay watershed.

Least common were microbeads, particles added to cosmetic and personal care products such as toothpaste and body scrubs.

“They all enter our waterways in a slightly different way,” Wilson said.

Report authors noted that many of the sites “had little to no visual litter at the point of access,” but were nonetheless contaminated by plastic pollution.

The results aren’t surprising. Environment America has had similar findings during surveys, including in Alaska, Texas and New York.

But they are concerning, Wilson said.

Research on the health impacts of microplastics is still in early stages. But evidence is mounting that exposure can harm humans and wildlife through effects such as inflammation and cell damage, according to Stanford Medicine .

They can also act as carriers for other toxins, attracting and binding to pollutants such as lead, mercury and PFAS “forever chemicals.”

Images via Environment America Clockwise from top left: a microplastic fiber and a microplastic film, multiple microplastic fibers, a microplastic fragment, a microplastic fragment, a microplastic film and a microplastic fragment, all from samples around the Chesapeake Bay watershed. For scale: grid lines are spaced 3.1 mm apart.

Avoiding microplastics altogether is pretty much impossible, experts say. Individuals can try to limit their exposure by not using heat on plastics; wearing natural fibers, such as cotton, wool or silk; washing clothing in cold water; using HEPA air filters to reduce inhalation of indoor dust particles; and using non-plastic containers such as glass or stainless steel.

But Wilson said her organization advocates for broader policy changes to stop pollution at the source.

The report recommends requiring manufacturers to manage and finance plastic recycling programs and preventing companies from releasing pre-production plastic pellets called “nurdles” into the environment.

Virginia has made some progress, such as banning food vendors from using Styrofoam containers , Wilson said.

“There's no silver bullet when it comes to fully addressing the problem of microplastics in our water. What we're hoping is that this report is eye-opening to people to realize that we really need to change the way that we are doing things as a society and how we deal with our waste.”