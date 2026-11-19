The increasing number of electronic service outages are being caused by teams working around the clock to patch potential software vulnerabilities that are now being uncovered by artificial intelligence, according to Sen. Mark Warner.

The incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said he has talked to cyber experts at JP Morgan Chase, Apple and the National Security Agency, which have all experienced outages in recent weeks. Warner said he does not believe the outages are caused by a foreign actor or AI agents run amok.

As recently as last year, organizations would uncover potential vulnerabilities in their systems once a week or once a month. AI agents are now finding hundreds of potential areas where systems could be left open to hacking. Systems were not designed to be fixed so frequently, he said.

“If you'd had a rule-based system in place, we would have warned people,” Warner said. “As companies put these protections in place, you may have outages. Chances are there's going to be more of these outages because nobody is slowing their efforts to try to patch.”

Oftentimes, departments would suggest changes in the law to Congress, but the Trump administration has taken a hands-off approach to regulating AI. Warner is proposing legislation that would require companies to disclose AI related risks, as a part of a broader package on AI financing.

AI does represent a potential threat to businesses and government. Commercial refrigerators in France were widely believed to be the target of a cyber attack, causing millions of dollars in spoiled food, Warner said.

“If that had happened with every Kroger or Safeway in Virginia, I think people would be revolting,” he said.

At the moment, there is no evidence that the outage that caused the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights on Friday was caused by issues related to AI, Warner said.

