Sean Lorhenz Java was upbeat as he left Suffolk City Hall on Wednesday night.

Java, a sophomore at Nansemond River High, wants public transit in the city to improve. He and several other high schoolers in his advocacy group, the Connected Suffolk Coalition, took their case to City Council and asked for more investment in Suffolk’s bus system and more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods.

Java juxtaposed the tens of millions of dollars committed to road widening projects with the $3.5 million budgeted for operating Suffolk’s bus line this year.

“Suffolk Transit deserves much better,” he said to Council, “because of not only its benefits to me, but for the people of all of Suffolk.”

“I implore all of you to start; be the heroes of this situation.”

CSC wants the green route, the city’s most used bus line, which stretches from downtown to King’s Fork, to run more frequently. It also wants a northbound stop at Nansemond River.

Council members gushed about the group in their closing comments. John Rector suggested the teens meet with the transit manager to brainstorm ideas for the next budget. Tyron Riddick, a school board member who will join council next year, met with the teens outside of chambers and told them he’d be speaking with City Manager Kevin Hughes.

Image via the Connected Suffolk Coalition

After the meeting, Hughes said the city is committed to expanding and improving bus services and believes it’s been “fairly aggressive” in doing so since launching the system in 2012. Suffolk Transit’s 2027-2031 development plan proposes doubling frequency on the green route.

As for a northbound stop at Nansemond River, Hughes said the “devil’s always in the details.”

Currently, there's a southbound stop at the high school, but the city doesn’t own property on the north side to make another. Land or easement acquisition is just one part of it, however; Hughes said safety is also a concern.

Nansemond Parkway is a two-lane road at the school. Ideally, Hughes said, on such a busy corridor, they’d want a bus turnout lane on the north side. That would require widening the road, and Hughes would also want to improve pedestrian trails along the road up to the stop if one were constructed.

“Those are all of the hurdles you’d have to overcome,” Hughes said. “Otherwise you just kind of strand someone.”

Still, the city is exploring options: One is to create a left turn lane for northbound buses to pick up riders on Nansemond River property, but Hughes said it would be “less than ideal,” requiring buses to make multiple left turns, which could delay traffic and put the bus “even further behind schedule.”

Another idea is to build a stop past the school at the nearby traffic signal.

“It’s on our radar screen,” Hughes said. “That would be a way to maybe address some of that desire, but without having to do as much infrastructure improvement right now.”

Java was excited after speaking with Hughes, who told him a northbound stop shouldn’t take years to accomplish.

“He was like, ‘No, I’ll get it there soon,’ and that is a big thing,” Java said. “People seem so disconnected; people seem, ‘Looks like kids have nothing to do; they’re always on their phones.’”

“Put some public transit in, then they’d have a way to get to their places.”

