Steve Ste. Marie has lived in Prince George Estates for almost two decades, near what was quiet farmland. That was before the city greenlit a massive Amazon fulfillment center that’s generated truck traffic and plenty of hard feelings over the past two years.

Neighbors complained about traffic on a road serving the site even before it opened in late 2024. Concern about trucks, other traffic and noise followed. The city says Amazon hasn’t done much to stop problems.

“They don't care because they don’t live here,” Ste. Marie said near his home on Wednesday. “You know, they’re just going to work.”

On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to close part of Twin Mills Road, which was built to support the Amazon project. The stretch of road that would close is between London Bridge Road and Lava Beach Lane, meant to serve the facility when access from Dam Neck Road wasn’t available. Locals have used the road, too, as a path between London Bridge and Dam Neck roads.

Julius Ayo / WHRO News A portion of Twin Mills Road between London Bridge Road and Lava Beach Lane in Virginia Beach will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Having the Amazon facility in Virginia Beach was described as a potential “game changer” years ago by Mayor Bobby Dyer, noting the jobs the facility would bring.

Tuesday, Dyer apologized for the effects of the facility.

“I believe the council had hopes that they were going to be a good neighbor, but now we’re going to compel them to be a good neighbor,” he said.

In a statement emailed Wednesday, Amazon spokesperson Austin Stowe said the company respects the council’s decision and takes the concerns seriously.

“We are implementing further measures to address these issues and apologize for the inconvenience they have caused,” he wrote. “We will continue to work closely with the city and remain committed to being a good neighbor in Virginia Beach.”

On Tuesday, Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson said the city has appealed to Amazon for help in the past. She said Amazon has agreed to discuss issues recently and hopes things will improve.

“This is a case of David and Goliath,” Wilson said. “You know, you’ve got the big, big business and the neighbors, and big business has been trampling on the neighbors and their quality of life.”

Council authorized City Manager Patrick Duhaney to gate a portion of the road, preventing vehicular traffic except for emergencies. People can still walk and bike there. A city spokesperson said that when the closure will happen is still being discussed.

In a memo to the council last week, Duhaney explained how traffic and other issues along Twin Mills Road and Lava Beach Lane have generated 800 calls to emergency communications.

The facility opened in late 2024, when the new Twin Mills Road generated just four calls. The next year, the number rose to 174, and 385 complaints have been logged this year.

The city has installed no parking and other signs and beefed up police patrols to deal with issues such as speeding along Twin Mills, including people using it as a drag racing strip.

They also reached out to Amazon about noise from idling trucks, overcrowding on streets, blocked sidewalks and drivers sleeping in parked cabs.

However, Amazon said it has taken a number of steps to address problems and is conducting a traffic study. The company also reports rerouting and geofencing trucks, signage, reporting some drivers and sharing data with police.