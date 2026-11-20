Large-scale data centers looking to build in Norfolk would require a conditional use permit under rules now under consideration by the city’s council.Earlier this month, Norfolk City Council received a briefing about the proposed new zoning rules.

Planning Director Robert Tajan noted that Norfolk currently lacks large-scale data centers. There are two small co-location sites in the city’s commerce parks, managed by EdgeConneX and NetTek. The city’s zoning code does not presently classify data centers as a distinct use.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended creating two new categories. Data centers under 30,000 square feet or consuming less than 25 megawatts of power would be permitted by default in office, business commerce, industrial and institutional areas. Larger data centers would require a conditional use permit in general industrial, deep waterfront industrial and certain business commerce park districts. This process includes a public hearing and provides the council an opportunity to set specific conditions.

Both types of data centers would be required to submit plans outlining noise and energy impacts, a requirement Tajan attributed to recent changes to state law. He explained that these regulations are aimed at hyperscale data centers, the largest in the industry.

“These are significant in size, as well as significant in their energy usage,” Tajan said.

Norfolk’s latest move follows increasing statewide attention on the industry’s impact, as a recent report revealed the significant demands Virginia data centers place on the power grid and their contribution to regional emissions.

Neighboring cities are also looking at data center restrictions, but Norfolk hasn’t followed suit in temporarily prohibiting them. Virginia Beach imposed a one-year pause in August, while Chesapeake has an eight-month moratorium as it develops new guidelines. In October, Suffolk’s City Council enacted a temporary ban as well. Governor Abigail Spanberger’s Data Center Accountability Framework calls for ending by-right approvals for data centers consuming over 25 megawatts, which is the same benchmark set by Norfolk’s proposal.

The data center zoning amendment is expected to come before the council in December.