Each year at the General Assembly, representatives from Hampton Roads cities and counties come to lawmakers asking for help to fund projects in their jurisdictions.

Del. Bonita Anthony (D-Norfolk) sits on the House Transportation Committee and has seen these requests often meet limited success.

“We're hearing different priorities that come from different competing localities within Hampton Roads,” Anthony said, “and we are not getting any progress because we're competing against each other for the same level of funding.”

It goes back to a central, notorious local theme, she said: “the lack of regionalism in the 757.”

A new regional strategy, prompted by legislation sponsored by Anthony , is meant to help. Officials hope the Hampton Roads Infrastructure Framework will better position local governments for state and federal funding.

“Once we have that report, then we can come together as a unified region to the General Assembly and say, ‘Hey, this is the No. 1 priority, or these are our Top 3, and this is the funding that we will need to make sure that these priorities are taken care of,’” Anthony said.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission developed the new report , which will be sent to lawmakers by Dec. 1, with a finalized version due the following December. The organization represents 17 cities and counties from Western Tidewater to the Historic Triangle and Middle Peninsula.

The framework puts infrastructure into three buckets: transportation, transit and flood mitigation.

Officials identified a funding gap of $60 billion for projects across the region. That’s just for work that’s already planned and has a cost estimate.

Interstate, highway and road projects make up the bulk, at $38 billion, followed by $15 billion for regional transit and more than $9 billion for flood resilience, such as stormwater management.

Ben McFarlane, chief resilience officer for the planning commission, said officials have historically made plans for these projects within silos.

“We're trying to take a more strategic, comprehensive approach to look at some of these needs across the board to come up with better, more sustainable sources of funding to then actually bring those projects to fruition.”

That includes creating a methodology to prioritize projects.

The document proposes using evaluation criteria such as social vulnerability, project co-benefits, regional economic benefits, flood reduction and public health and safety.

Ideally, officials could find some projects that reach across city lines and have broader impacts.

The commission is also working on an implementation plan that would allocate funding as it becomes available, based in part on the prioritization system.

“If we can agree on the things that are important, then that gives us, I think, a better chance of going in and evaluating the specific projects against those criteria,” McFarlane said.

Of course, reaching consensus will be challenging, leaders acknowledge.

At an October discussion about the framework at the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said the process is “a major confrontation with reality.”

“Our infrastructure needs are going to be incredible,” Dyer said. “I think every municipality that is at this table right now is confronting the same issues that Virginia Beach is going to be doing, and what's going to be critical is getting buy-in from the public.”

As the region moves forward with funding requests, he said, “We have to have the why on the table first, because with inflation, with all the dynamic factors going on, this is going to be a daunting task.”

Anthony said she hopes the process will lift up the voices of some of the region’s smaller, rural localities, which often have fewer resources to advocate for funding or develop detailed resilience strategies.