A program at the University of Virginia called "Clinician's Eye" takes medical students out of the hospital and into the art museum to practice observational and communication skills. Professionals in other fields are taking note. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia displays works from the ancient to the contemporary, and from all over the world. Thirteen years ago, Academic Curator M. Jordan Love and Professor Emerita of Medical Education Marcia Day Childress started bringing medical students and residents into the art museum for workshops meant to build their visual analysis skills. Love explains these exercises are meant to keep healthcare providers open to new information, and strengthen their communication abilities.

M. JORDAN LOVE: Especially if you have a work of art that's hard to dive into because it's abstract … how many observations can we make as we have a group looking at this together? What are things you see? … And what that does is get people to focus on form and color first, without trying to jump to conclusions about what they see.

Another exercise pairs up the students – one looks at an artwork and describes it to their partner, who tries to draw the image.

LOVE: There's something important about realizing that what you're saying isn't being translated the way you thought. And I think it's helpful for physicians to understand this … when they are needing to describe things to patients.

Coe Sweet / The Fralin Museum of Art M. Jordan Love, far right, and Marcia Day Childress, second from right, lead a Clinician's Eye workshop.

Childress said residents – those with a medical degree who are still training within their specialty, benefit greatly from a reflective exercise that connects artwork to their personal experiences.

MARCIA DAY CHILDRESS: And they will bring up some of the most challenging experiences they've had, things they often are reluctant to share with family or friends because of the need to protect patient confidentiality, or the fact that, often family and friends who aren't in medicine just aren't going to understand.

Over the years, they've expanded the workshops to include death doulas and people with mental illnesses in the criminal justice system. In 2025, based on popular demand, they started training physicians, nurses, social workers, and even a law professor to lead these programs for their own students and colleagues.